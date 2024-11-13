Made in UAE: Airbus currently produced equipped with parts from country, says official

Photo: File

Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Air Power at Airbus Defence and Space, said that Airbus has long been a key partner in supporting the UAE aviation sector, contributing to the localisation of aircraft parts manufacturing.

He noted, "This collaboration has allowed UAE-based companies to build manufacturing capabilities for components used in Airbus aircraft."

In statements to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the occasion of signing a new partnership agreement with EDGE Group to launch the production of a specialised fuel tank for the C295 transport aircraft, Dumont said that all Airbus aircraft currently produced are equipped with parts made in the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He outlined Airbus' future ambitions in the UAE, highlighting its plans to double its industrial activities over the next decade.

Dumont emphasised that Airbus views the UAE as a long-term strategic partner, with its efforts to localise aircraft parts manufacturing extending beyond production. "These initiatives also include building a base of local expertise that contributes to the overall development of the aviation sector, positioning the UAE as a key player on the international stage in this vital field."

Global hub

He noted that the company's objective is not limited to meeting local market needs but aims to transform the UAE into a global hub for aircraft parts manufacturing, thereby opening up significant opportunities for Emirati industries in global markets.

Dumont stressed that Airbus is committed to a long-term vision based on strengthening strategic partnerships with local Emirati companies such as EDGE Group, EPI, and Strata. He explained that these efforts align with Airbus' clear strategy focused on transferring advanced technical knowledge and redirecting engineering expertise to local Emirati talent.

Dumont recalled that Airbus initiated this partnership with the UAE more than a decade ago, starting in 2010 when the first locally manufactured part was produced in collaboration with Strata. He noted that the company is now witnessing a qualitative shift that reinforces Airbus' ambition to establish the UAE as a critical hub for aircraft parts production, not only to meet domestic demand but also for export.

He highlighted the launch of the specialised fuel tank production for the C295 transport aircraft in cooperation with EPI, a subsidiary of EDGE Group, noting that the UAE has become the sole global supplier of these parts.