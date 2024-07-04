Lufthansa to consider raising stake in ITA to 90%, says CEO

The move is part of the government's efforts to ensure it can keep selling debt smoothly, even as the BOJ trims its huge bond buying and eyes more hikes to near-zero interest rates.
Carsten Spohr wants to retain the support of the Italian government for the first two years of Lufthansa's involvement in ITA
Lufthansa will consider raising its stake in Italy's ITA Airways to 90 per cent, starting from early next year, the CEO of the German airline said in an interview published on Thursday.
Carsten Spohr was speaking after his company won EU antitrust approval to buy 41 per cent of state-owned ITA for 325 million euros ($350 million).
"For us, the option for the 90 per cent starts in early 2025," Spohr told Italy's Corriere della Sera, adding that he would like the Italian government to retain a stake in ITA.
When Lufthansa agreed its 41 per cent deal with Rome's authorities last year, it said it was looking to acquire full control of ITA "at a later date".
In a separate interview with Il Sole 24 Ore daily, ITA chairman Antonino Turicchi said the closing of the deal for Lufthansa's initial investment would take place in November, adding that Lufthansa would have the possibility of raising its stake to 90 per cent "one year after the closing".
Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday that his government wanted to maintain some oversight on ITA to protect national interests.
In Thursday's Corriere della Sera, Spohr said he would like to retain "the support" of the Italian government for the first two years of Lufthansa's involvement in ITA. "Then we will discuss together what to do," he added.
Spohr declined to say who will be appointed as ITA's new CEO after Italian press reports suggested that Joerg Eberhart, Lufthansa's head of strategy and former boss of Air Dolomiti, would get the job.
The move is part of the government's efforts to ensure it can keep selling debt smoothly, even as the BOJ trims its huge bond buying and eyes more hikes to near-zero interest rates.
Online businesses have been left considering layoffs after Google's massive upgrade caused catastrophic drops in traffic
Writer Relocations and Private Jet Charter join hands
Digital Markets Act violations could result in a fine of as much as 10% of a company's global annual turnover
US fuel demand is expected to ramp up as the summer travel season picks up with the Independence Day holiday this week
The airline plans to double its fleet by 2035 to take advantage of a long-term travel boom across Southeast Asia following the pandemic
US dollar hits a near 38-year high versus the Japanese yen as the possibility of a second Donald Trump presidency leaves Treasury yields elevated
E-commerce companies providing groceries, food, and home appliances are live on Open Network for Digital Commerce network