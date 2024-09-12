Lufthansa extends Beirut flight suspension

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024

German airline group Lufthansa said Thursday it was extending a suspension of flights to Lebanese capital Beirut until October 15 due to heightened regional tensions.

Services to Beirut had previously been suspended until the end of September.

Lufthansa also said it resumed flights to Tel Aviv in Israel on September 5, after also suspending them due to tensions.

The German group's carriers also include SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines.

Lebanese group Hezbollah has traded near-daily fire with Israeli forces in support of ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack triggered war in the Gaza Strip, with repeated escalations during the conflict.

