'Low air fares for expats': UAE travel group to launch Indian airline, expand to Middle East

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

An Indian business group with a presence in the UAE will launch an airline that they claim will provide economical air tickets for residents. The Alhind group, which has been operating in the travel industry for more than three decades, have received the mandatory clearance required to start its domestic airline in India.

The group chairman, Mohammad Haris, told Khaleej Times that they were in the final stages of getting approvals. “Last week, we had a meeting with officials at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL); we submitted all documents required for landing permission at the airport,” he said. “We had earlier received the no objection certificate (NOC) to start the airline. We are hoping to begin operations by January 2025, if not earlier.”

Alhind Airline will begin with three ATR-72 turboprop planes. Initially serving just Indian cities, the company has plans to expand rapidly. “We will start with three flights but as soon as we have 20 flights, we will begin international operations and our first destination will be the UAE,” confirmed a spokesperson for the company.

“We have had a presence in this region for several years and some of our most loyal customers are from the UAE. We will aim to keep our ticket prices as one of the lowest in the market to serve the expats here. The Middle East will be the focus of our international operations.”

Although he did not commit to a definitive time frame for start of international operations, he said the company is aiming for it at the earliest. “Previously, Akash Airline in India started its international operations within just 17 months of starting its domestic airline,” he said. “We are hoping to follow a similar timeline if not shorter.”

According to him, Alhind management has engaged in discussions with key figures, including India’s Civil Aviation Minister and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, who have both offered whole-hearted support to the project.

With its headquarters based out of the southern Indian state of Kerala, Alhind group has a presence across various segments including ticketing, tour operations, charters, hotel bookings, and visa services. According to company records, the group has a turnover of over Dh8 billion. The group, which operates under the umbrella of Alhind Business Centre in the UAE, has had a presence in the country for over 19 years.

“We are a General Sales Agent and are already booking passengers for various Indian airlines including Spice Jet,” said the official. “So, starting an airline is a very natural progression for us. The planning and work of this has been going on for several years.”