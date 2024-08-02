Italy's ITA Airways suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 6

Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 9:45 AM

Italy's ITA Airways is suspending flights to and from Tel Aviv "due to the geopolitical developments in the Middle East and to ensure the safety of its passengers and crews", the airline said in a statement on its website.

Flights have been suspended until August 6, it added.

Likewise, Lufthansa Group has cancelled all its passenger and cargo flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect through August 8, a spokesperson for the German airline said on Thursday.

"The reason for this is the current development in the region," the spokesperson added.

The airline group has also extended a halt on its flights to and from the Lebanese capital Beirut through Aug. 12, according to the spokesperson.

A number of airlines have cancelled or suspended flights as Lebanon braces for retaliation from Israel since a strike on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers. Hezbollah has denied blame.