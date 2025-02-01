India vs Pakistan in Dubai: Airfares set to increase by 50% as Champions Trophy match nears

Photo: KT file

Dubai’s travel industry is preparing for a last-minute surge in flight and hotel bookings as the highly anticipated India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash on February 23 approaches.

With just a few weeks to go, travel companies report a steady rise in demand but expect a booking frenzy in the final stretch – a pattern observed in previous high-profile cricket encounters.

Industry experts predict that as fans from India, Pakistan and other cricket-loving nations finalise travel plans in the coming weeks, a steep rise in bookings and airfare spikes between 20 and 50 per cent will follow, with last-minute fares potentially doubling.

Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, told Khaleej Times: “We have seen a clear trend— demand for flights and hotels skyrockets in the days leading up to an India-Pakistan match. During the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the host city Ahmedabad saw 1,550 per cent surge in accommodation searches. We anticipate a similar last-minute spike for Dubai.”

Raheesh Babu, COO of Musafir.com, echoed this view, stating: “While bookings are gradually increasing, the real surge happens in the final two weeks before the match. Travellers waiting for deals may find limited availability and soaring prices.”

Cricket-loving markets

Key departure cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad in India, alongside Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad in Pakistan. Cricket-loving markets such as the UK, Australia, and Saudi Arabia are also contributing to the rising demand.

Dubai’s hospitality sector is already feeling the rush. Hotels near Deira, Downtown, and Dubai Marina are reporting high occupancy rates, with peak demand expected closer to match day.

Budget hotels are selling out quickly, while luxury properties on Palm Jumeirah and Sheikh Zayed Road are seeing an increase in premium bookings. “During past India-Pakistan matches, hotel prices surged between 25 and 50 per cent, and in some cases, tenfold,” Pittie added.

Short-term rentals and Airbnb listings are also seeing heightened demand as travellers seek alternatives.

Travel agencies prepare for demand

With a surge in travellers expected, airlines may introduce additional flights or deploy larger aircraft. Travel agencies are also rolling out packages, bundling flights, hotels, and match tickets.