UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India: Go First cancels all flights till Sept 10 due to operational reasons

Airline assured customers that the bookings will resume shortly and apologised for the inconvenience

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
People wait to claim refunds after their flights were cancelled from the Go First airline ticketing counter at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2023. Photo: Reuters
People wait to claim refunds after their flights were cancelled from the Go First airline ticketing counter at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 3:53 PM

Go First Airways cancelled all its flights scheduled till September 10 due to operational reasons, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 10th September 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations,” the statement read.

Further, it said, “We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans, and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can.”

The company assured its customers that the bookings will resume shortly as they have filed an application for immediate resolution.

“As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience,” the statement added.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business