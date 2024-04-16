Flydubai suspends all departing flights from Dubai airport

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 10:08 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 10:16 PM

All flydubai flights scheduled for departure from Dubai on April 16 have been cancelled. This is effective immediately until 10am on April 17, a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

“During this period, passengers who do not have Dubai as their final destination will not be accepted for travel. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and update our schedule accordingly. This will allow us to restore operational continuity more efficiently and accommodate arriving flights from around the network where possible.”

Passengers who hold bookings that have been cancelled will be offered a full refund, the spokesperson added.

Many flydubai flights have been cancelled or experienced extensive delays as heavy rains battered the Emirates Tuesday.

Dubai International (DXB) airport earlier diverted all inbound flights until the weather improves. Departures will continue to operate.

