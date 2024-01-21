Flights may be delayed, cancelled due to dense fog at Delhi airport

UAE achieves 30% of Operation 300 billion’s target since its 2021 launch
Flight operations may be affected at the Delhi airport due to the dense fog on Sunday, as per the Delhi airport.
Sharing a passenger advisory on its official X handle, the Delhi airport said that passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight operations.
Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted, it said.
Meanwhile, an official said that 11 Delhi-bound trains from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions on Sunday.
The India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dense fog conditions on January 22 and 23 in the National Capital and fog conditions on the rest of the days.
The temperature will hover between 6 degrees and a maximum of 20 degrees until January 25.
