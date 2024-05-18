E-Paper

Flight delays at Germany airport after climate activists glue themselves on runway

The breach occurred during one of the busiest travel periods for the airport in southern Germany

By Reuters

Photo: X / Last Generation
Photo: X / Last Generation

Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 10:04 AM

Munich's airport was briefly closed early on Saturday after climate activists breached the grounds and glued themselves to a runway, a spokesperson said.

One of two runways is now open but there will be delays, the spokesperson said.


The breach occurred during one of the busiest travel periods for the airport in southern Germany.

A series of posts on X by the climate activists Last Generation show members on what appears to be a runway or tarmac with protest signs.


"A total of six people are sitting in two groups on different locations of the Munich airport," the post reads.

ALSO READ:


