Famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra to style Air India’s uniforms

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 10:08 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 10:43 PM

Air India on Thursday announced its partnership with celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra to design new uniforms for its employees.

Over 10,000 Air India employees, including cabin crew, cockpit crew, and ground and security staff, will be getting Manish Malhotra-designed uniforms by the end of this year.

This is a further step in the manifestation of Air India’s new global brand identity as part of its ongoing modernisation programme, a press release from the airline said.

“Air India is delighted to be collaborating with Manish Malhotra to realise our shared ambition of representing the very best of a vibrant, bold, and progressive India on the world stage. We are working closely with Manish and his team to combine elements of our brand, our heritage and our culture, together with the unique requirements of the airline environment, for what we hope will be a fresh and exciting new look that supports and represents the new Air India,” Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

"It’s an absolute honour to collaborate with Air India, our national flying ambassadors. Reimagining their uniforms is the onset of a journey of joy and collaboration, and I am excited to embark on it. Our shared ideology is simple yet profound: to evolve without erasing, to modernise without forgetting. Together, we aim to intertwine tradition with the future, crafting uniforms where comfort meets authenticity, wrapped in timeless elegance," Manish Malhotra said.

Malhotra and his team have begun meeting Air India’s staff, conducting discussions and fitting sessions with them to better understand their specialised needs, the press release said.

Malhotra's prolific career spanning over 30 years as a couturier, costume stylist, and entrepreneur, has seen him revolutionise the fashion landscape in India.

While his designs are characterised by their use of rich fabrics and bold colours, his clothes are known for their perfect fit. He has styled and designed costumes for over a thousand films, including some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, besides dressing A-list celebrities from around the world, the release added.

