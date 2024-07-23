E-Paper

FAA launches safety review of Southwest Airlines

Southwest recently formed a dedicated team of subject-matter experts

By Reuters

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 10:11 PM

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is launching a safety review of Southwest Airlines after a series of near miss incidents that raised concerns, the airline said on Tuesday.

The FAA said on Saturday it was investigating a recent Southwest flight after it flew at a very low altitude over Tampa Bay, Florida, the most recent in a series of incidents raising safety questions.


Southwest confirmed the safety review on Tuesday and said it is working closely with the FAA on its review of recent events and noted it recently formed a dedicated team of subject-matter experts and leaders, union partners, and the FAA to bolster its existing safety management system.

The FAA did not immediately comment.




