Etihad set to welcome around five million guests across peak summer

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 5:26 PM

Etihad Airways is looking forward to one of its busiest ever summer holiday seasons. Etihad expects to welcome around five million guests to Zayed International Airport across the peak period.

Shaeb Alnuaimi, Etihad’s director airports operation said: “We are looking forward to hosting guests as they journey on their summer holidays, including those going on our newly launched routes to Malaga, Antalya, Santorini, Nice, Jaipur, Al Qassim, Mykonos and Bali. And this is our first summer season in our new home at Zayed International Airport which has added a new dimension of seamless travel and world-class customer experience. To ensure guests enjoy a convenient and safe travel experience during this busy summer period, all travellers are encouraged to arrive early and allow plenty of time at the airport. Etihad Airways has a number of travel tips and reminders to make it easier.”

Check-in

Guests can easily check-in online using etihad.com or the mobile app, and then take their luggage to one of the many automated and easy-to-use self-service bag drops at the terminal. The facility allows you to weigh and tag your bags and collect your boarding pass quickly and easily. A number of offsite check-in and bag-drop facilities are available. Customers using these will be offered 2,000 Etihad Guest Miles from 10 June to 15 August.

Flight information and status update

Guests are advised to keep up to date with the very latest travel information on their flight by checking the Manage My Booking section on etihad.com or the mobile app. Here they can view or make changes to their flight, select a seat, and access a whole range of other options.

Home check-in

For more convenient travel options, guests can also check in for their Etihad flight from the comfort of their own home at least seven hours before their flight by visiting etihad.com/homecheckin. This means passengers can check in their bags, choose their seat and collect their boarding pass and luggage tags from their home in Abu Dhabi. The service starts from just 220 AED for up to four bags, irrespective of the number of passengers.

Once at Abu Dhabi International Airport, all non-transit passengers who have used the home check-in service can skip the queues bag-free, making the airport journey seamless. Luggage will need to be collected at the destination baggage belt.

Pre-purchase travel options

The Etihad Airways website also has a variety of pre-purchase seating and upgrade options for greater comfort while travelling during the school holidays. ‘Economy Extra Legroom’ offers a generous area for guests to stretch their legs. There is also the innovative ‘Neighbour-free Seat’ option for guests to bid for at least 72 hours prior to departure.

Pre-purchase travel options for the lounge

Eligible guests travelling on Etihad Airways operated flights from Abu Dhabi can pre-purchase First and Business Class Lounge access up to 90 minutes before departure. Lounge access vouchers are available online at Etihad.com and through Manage My Booking. Walk-in lounge access based on availability remains available for guests who did not purchase the voucher in advance.

Check-in and boarding times

During peak times, Economy Class check-in for non-US flights opens four hours before departure and closes one hour before departure. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and allow plenty of time. Business and First class check-in closes 45 minutes before departure. Boarding for all Etihad Airways departures closes 20 minutes prior to departure for guests in all classes.

Guests travelling to some destinations in the US will benefit from the US Customs and Border Protection facility at Zayed International Airport which means they complete all immigration and customs formalities in Abu Dhabi before departing. Guests must check in two hours before departure and present themselves at the US Customs and Border Protection facility no later than 90 minutes before departure.

Go paperless

With the Etihad Airways mobile app, guests can check in 30 hours before departure and download an electronic boarding pass for presentation at the bag drop and when boarding their flight. The app is free to download from the Apple App Store or Android Play and has a host of features including preferred seat selection, pre-purchasing of additional baggage and flight status information. Smart travel For travellers boarding flights from Abu Dhabi there are a number of smart travel options available. Self-service bag drops allow guests to drop off their checked luggage before seamlessly passing through the immigration e-gates using biometric recognition for a paper-free experience. Guests should remember, however, to ensure they have paper copies of their travel documents, including their passports and identity cards with them for manual checks when required. On certain flights, boarding can also be completed using a biometric scan, speeding up the process and minimizing queuing at the boarding gate. And for guests with access to Etihad’s Lounge, direct aircraft boarding is available on select flights, allowing guests to maximise their lounge time and board the aircraft without having to go to the gate. Baggage policy For the safety and comfort of all guests, Etihad Airways always observes its cabin baggage policy of 7kg for Economy Class and 12kg for First and Business Class guests. Maximum Cabin Baggage dimensions are: height 50cm, depth 25cm, width 40cm. Etihad team members will verify the weight of cabin baggage at check-in prior to boarding the aircraft. Before proceeding to the airport, guests are reminded to check their e-ticket or the Etihad Airways website for the baggage policy related to their particular fare, destination or class of travel. The Etihad Airways app and website offer a number of additional options for guests to pre-purchase additional baggage at special rates prior to departure. Land & leave With Etihad’s Land & Leave service, guests don’t have to worry about waiting for their bags after landing. Etihad will safely deliver their bags to their home or hotel in Abu Dhabi.

It’s easy to book Land & Leave using the MORAFIQ app or MORAFIQ online. Guests simply provide the details of their arriving flight and the drop-off location in Abu Dhabi. Etihad’s trusted partner, MORAFIQ, will then deliver the bags within three hours of the actual flight arrival time.