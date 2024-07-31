Dubai's Emirates won't accept transit passengers to Beirut for 2 days amid ongoing unrest

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 3:08 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 3:46 PM

Emirates passengers who are transiting through Dubai en route to Beirut, Lebanon, will not be accepted for travel on August 1 and 2, the airline announced on Wednesday.

Those who are starting their trips in Dubai or Beirut, however, will be allowed to travel.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The latest advisory comes amid the ongoing unrest due to the tension between Israel and Hezbollah.

Earlier today, an Emirates flight to Beirut — originally scheduled to depart at 7.30am — was cancelled.

The cancellation was due to "operational reasons," an Emirates spokesperson confirmed.