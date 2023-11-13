Dubai's Emirates orders Boeing aircraft worth Dh191 billion

Photo by Shihab

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 2:10 PM

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates on Monday announced a deal with Boeing for additional widebody aircraft worth $52 billion (Dh191 billion).

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed the announcement at the Dubai Airshow 2023.

The deal was announced by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, along with senior Boeing officials.

Other senior officials of the airline including president Sir Tim Clark, chief operating officer Adel Ahmad Al Redha and chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim attended the press conference.

The deal covers Boeing 777-9, 777-8 and Dreamliners.

The announcement comes in the wake of record profit announced by the airline and its parent group last week.

Emirates profit for the first half of 2023-24 hit a new record of Dh9.4 billion as compared to same period last year’s profit of Dh4 billion. Emirates revenue, including other operating income, of Dh59.5 billion was up 19 per cent as compared with the Dh50.1 billion recorded in the same period last year. The airline’s record performance is attributable to the strong passenger demand for international travel across markets and Emirates’ ability to activate capacity to match demand; and offer customers great value and services.

By September 30, the airline was operating passenger and cargo services to 144 airports, utilising its entire Boeing 777 fleet and 104 A380s. During the first six months of 2023-24, 10 A380 aircraft rolled out of Emirates’ retrofit programme with completely refreshed cabin interiors and latest onboard products including Premium Economy seats. This enabled the airline to deploy its highly sought-after Premium Economy services on more new routes including New York JFK, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Singapore.

