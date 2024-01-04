Dubai's Emirates announces 3 additional weekly flights to Seoul

Published: Thu 4 Jan 2024, 2:17 PM

Dubai-based Emirates has announced that it will ramp up operations to Seoul in South Korea with three additional flights per week.

The new flights will be added starting February 19, 2024, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with timings as follows: EK324, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, will leave Dubai at 4.45am and land in Seoul Incheon International Airport at 6.05pm. The return flight, EK325, will leave Seoul at 10pm and arrive at Dubai at 1.35am the following day.

The additional services will increase the capacity on flights between Dubai and Seoul by more than 1,000 additional seats per week, helping to alleviate the suppressed demand for international travel to one of the most popular East Asian destinations, and supporting Korea's inbound and outbound tourism.

Emirates launched services to Seoul in 2005 and currently operates a daily Airbus A380 service from Dubai. With the additional services, the airline will serve Seoul with 10 weekly flights.

