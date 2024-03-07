Dubai: Some Emirates flights cancelled, delayed due to strike in Germany

A nearly empty terminal at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 7 as airport staff went on strike. — Photo: AP

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024

Dubai-bound Emirates flights from Hamburg and Frankfurt, which were supposed to depart today, have been rescheduled due to strikes in Germany. One flight (EK060) was cancelled.

In an advisory, the Dubai-based carrier listed the flights that were affected as aviation security staff joined the picket line. Two unions called for two-day walkouts over wages and work conditions.

Affected passengers are advised to contact the airline or their travel agents for rebooking options.

Here are the delayed flights and the new departure schedules:

EK062: Hamburg to Dubai will depart as EK8062 on March 8 at 5.30pm, local time.

EK048: Frankfurt to Dubai will depart as EK8048 on March 8 at 11.30am, local time.

EK046: Frankfurt to Dubai will depart as EK8046 on March 8 at 5.30pm, local time.

EK044 : Frankfurt to Dubai will depart as EK8044 on March 8 at 7.30pm, local time.

Millions of travellers across Germany were affected by the strikes. Besides flight delays, around 80 per cent of all long-distance trains as well as regional and commuter trains in the country were cancelled as train drivers joined in.

(With inputs from AP )

