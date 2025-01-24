Dubai: Over a dozen flights diverted after flydubai plane aborts takeoff from DXB

Photo: File

A flydubai plane bound for Hargeisa International Airport (HGA) aborted takeoff from Dubai International (DXB) on Friday, causing the diversion of 14 inbound flights to nearby airports in the UAE.

The reason for the flight delay was not mentioned but the spokesperson for the Dubai-based carrier confirmed to Khaleej Times that “all passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft safely".

“Our trained cabin crew followed established procedures,” the spokesperson said. “flydubai’s main priority is the wellbeing of our crew and passengers who were transferred to the terminal and were accommodated onto a replacement aircraft and continued their onward journey."

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers’ travel schedule,” the airline added. 14 flights diverted The aborted take-off caused the diversion of 14 inbound flights to nearby airports, a DXB said in a separate statement to Khaleej Times, noting: “DXB has returned to normal operations following an operational disruption earlier this morning due to a suspended takeoff of flydubai's flight (FZ661).”

The spokesperson added: “Dubai Airports regrets any inconvenience to our guests and is working with service partners to ensure their comfort and a seamless travel experience. Safety and service excellence remain our top priorities.”