Dubai-Manila flight: Airline offers tickets for as low as Dh1 in seat sale

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 4:09 PM

Good news for Filipino expats and tourists planning to fly to or from the UAE — the Dh1 one-way base fare flight deal is back in time for the summer holidays.

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines' budget carrier, has launched the Super Seat Fest, and the limited-time offer allows travellers to book tickets from June 10 until June 15 and fly for as low as Dh1 one-way base fare.

The ticket applies to one-way Dubai-Manila flights, and passengers can book flights scheduled between July 1 and January 31, 2025, the airline said in an advisory. The promotional fares available are limited and non-refundable. Passengers have the option to rebook their tickets, though a fare difference may be applicable.

This special rate includes a hand-carry baggage allowance but doesn't cover other fees: admin charges, fuel surcharges, and airport terminal fees, if any. Other terms and conditions apply.