Dubai-Manila flight: Airline offers tickets for as low as Dh1 in seat sale

Good news for Filipino expats and tourists planning to fly to or from the UAE — the Dh1 one-way base fare flight deal is back in time for the summer holidays.
Cebu Pacific, the Philippines' budget carrier, has launched the Super Seat Fest, and the limited-time offer allows travellers to book tickets from June 10 until June 15 and fly for as low as Dh1 one-way base fare.
The ticket applies to one-way Dubai-Manila flights, and passengers can book flights scheduled between July 1 and January 31, 2025, the airline said in an advisory. The promotional fares available are limited and non-refundable. Passengers have the option to rebook their tickets, though a fare difference may be applicable.
This special rate includes a hand-carry baggage allowance but doesn't cover other fees: admin charges, fuel surcharges, and airport terminal fees, if any. Other terms and conditions apply.
Cebu Pacific serves over 60 domestic and international destinations spanning 14 countries, including Australia, China, Japan, Singapore, and the UAE.
