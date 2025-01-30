Thu, Jan 30, 2025 | Rajab 30, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

'Dubai is world's airport': Sheikh Mohammed marks 10 years of DXB as busiest international hub

New terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport will have five parallel runways and will be five times the size of DXB

Published: Thu 30 Jan 2025, 1:46 PM

Updated: Thu 30 Jan 2025, 1:58 PM

Photo: File

Photo: File

DXB has been the world's biggest international airport over the past decade and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said on Thursday that Dubai is "the airport of the world."

"Over the past 10 years, Dubai International Airport welcomed more than 700 million passengers and was the busiest international airport with 3.3 million flights according to Airports Council International," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Dubai is the airport of the world and a new world in the aviation sector," he added.

Over the last 10 years, DXB welcomed 770 million passengers and is the busiest international airport in the world with 3.3 million air movements, according to Airports Council International.

The state-of-the-art facility welcomed a whopping 92 million passengers, last year alone and witnessed 440,000 air movements with 106 airlines and flights to 272 cities in 107 countries around the world.

Photo: Dubai Media Office file

Photo: Dubai Media Office file

Apart from DXB, Dubai also has the Al Maktoum International Airport, which had initially opened for cargo operations in 2010 but now includes passenger flights since 2013.

And the aviation landscape in Dubai is set to expand further with a new terminal set to come up at Al Maktoum International Airport.

At an estimated cost Dh128 billion, the expansion will see five parallel runways come up and feature 400 aircraft gates within a total area of 70 square kilometres.

Photo: Dubai Media Office file

Photo: Dubai Media Office file

"Over the next 10 years, Dh128 billion will be spent to reshape the international aviation landscape," Sheikh Mohammed said.

The Dubai Ruler had approved the designs for the new passenger terminal in April last year with construction beginning immediately.

Once completed, the Al Maktoum International Airport will be five times the size of the current Dubai International Airport. All operations from DXB will gradually be transferred to the Al Maktoum International Airport.

DXB in numbers

  • The airport welcomed 92.3 million guests in 2024, surpassing its previous all-time high of 89.1 million in 2018
  • It achieved an incredible milestone in 2024 by handling 81.2 million bags while maintaining an industry-leading success rate of 99.45%. This translates to just 5.5 mishandled bags per 1,000 guests, beating the international standard of 6.9 bags/1000 guests as reported by SITA.
  • Despite the massive surge in guest numbers, 98.2% of guests waited less than 10 minutes at departure passport control and 99.2% guests waited under five minutes at security
  • It handled 2.2 million tonnes of cargo during 2024, a sharp increase of 20.5% from last year when the hub registered 1.8 million tonnes in annual cargo
  • The number of all flight movements increased by 5.7% in 2024 to reach 440,300, with a load factor of 78.1, a marginal growth of 0.3% for the year

