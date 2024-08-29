Dubai: Indian airline SpiceJet cancels some flights due to 'operational issues'

Photo: Reuters file

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 4:35 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 5:37 PM

A number of SpiceJet flights to and from Dubai were cancelled on Thursday due to “operational reasons", the airline confirmed in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Some SpiceJet passengers bound for Dubai were reportedly denied check-in "due to the airline’s failure to settle airport dues", according to multiple reports. Many travellers also received sudden messages and calls, informing them of the situation.

When Khaleej Times contacted the airline for a statement on the matter, a SpiceJet spokesperson said: “Due to operational reasons, a few SpiceJet flights from Dubai were cancelled. Affected passengers have been accommodated on subsequent SpiceJet flights, on other airlines, or provided with a full refund. All our scheduled flights from Dubai are now operating as planned.”

Rescheduling appointments

Passengers whose flights between Mumbai and Dubai were cancelled had to reschedule appointments or cancel their trips.

Former UAE resident and in-bound passenger Sajay Warrier said: “My SpiceJet flight to Dubai was at 2am on August 28. It was a personal visit. I got a notification from SpiceJet that the flight had been cancelled due to operational reasons and they guided us to either check for other options or ask for a refund."

Warrier opted for a refund and booked another flight. "I have been informed that the refund will be done in 21 days.”

“Although it was a personal visit, I had a morning meeting in Dubai and I had to rework things because the next flight I got was at 8am. That flight was late as well because of which there had to be some further changes in my schedule," he added.

The SMS that the passengers received read: “Dear Customer, due to operational reasons, your SpiceJet flight from Mumbai-Dubai has been cancelled. We regret the inconvenience caused. You can rebook yourself on an alternate flight here (link shared).”

Another Dubai-bound passenger S.N. said: “I had also booked an early morning flight to Dubai. I was going on a leisure trip to meet my sister and brother-in-law. As I am travelling alone, it wasn’t that much of an inconvenience for me.”