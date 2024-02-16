Dubai flights: Emirates issues advisory for travellers as lounge undergoes refurbishment

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 3:34 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 3:52 PM

UAE carrier Emirates on Friday said that its lounge at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport (DXB) is undergoing refurbishment, hence some of the meals will not be available for passengers.

The lounge caters to first-class passengers flying with the world’s largest international airline.

“We’re transforming our First Class Lounge on Concourse B in Dubai. While we make these improvements, some of your favourite meals and snacks may not be available and there may be some noise disturbance,” the airline said in a statement on its website.

“You can continue to use our lounge, or you can enjoy our full lounge experience on Concourse A or C,” the Dubai-based airline said in an advisory for its passengers.

Some of the benefits of First Class Lounge include complimentary Wi-Fi, spa treatment, direct boarding, business centre facility and a quiet area for the travellers.

The First Class lounge is complimentary for customers flying in First Class and for Emirates Skywards Platinum members.

Passengers who are not eligible for complimentary entry can pay to access the lounges in Dubai as well as selected lounges around the world.

Passengers can enter the airline’s airport lounge in Concourse B through contactless facial recognition. Travellers can register for a biometric airport path at check-in with just a quick photo.

Emirates caters for 490 flights daily, with 149 meals served every minute — totalling an enormous 215,000 meals every day, served across the globe. It takes 1,400 chefs to make these meals, at the vast Emirates Flight Catering Facility in Dubai, and across partner caterers around the world.

