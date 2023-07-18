Dubai flights: Emirates announces new meal service for some passengers from July 25

Besides enhancing customer experience, the new initiative is expected to improve time management and cut food waste

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 3:57 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 5:53 PM

Travelling by Emirates? Soon, you'll be able to book your preferred meal choice up to 14 days ahead of your flight, thanks to the airline's new service.

The Dubai-based airline on Tuesday introduced the meal preordering service, which will be rolled out from July 25 in Business Class, on all flights between Dubai and London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and London Stansted.

Besides enhancing the customer experience, the new initiative is expected to improve time management, cut food waste, and add another layer of insight into passengers' meal consumption on board.

Meal preordering will be added to the existing suite of AI-enabled customer preference tracking data and cabin crew reports, which facilitate menu planning and optimal food loading to deliver the premium ‘restaurant in the sky’ inflight dining experience.

How it works

Up to 14 days before a flight, passengers will be able to browse the onboard menu on emirates.com or on the Emirates app and choose from a selection of regionally inspired dishes with locally sourced ingredients. Passengers can also pre-order special meals if required.

On the aircraft, cabin crew will use a custom-built application on a device to view the meal selection and serve the passenger their choice of hot dish.

Emirates plans to expand the meal preorder initiative to more routes and classes in the near future and is closely monitoring customer feedback from the initial roll-out phase.

ALSO READ: