Dubai flights: Emirates announces 3 additional flights to Saudi Arabia

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 9:11 AM

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has announced that it will operate three additional flights to Riyadh over Saudi Arabia's National Day weekend.

The service has been introduced to accommodate the increased number of travellers to and from the Kingdom during this period. The additional flights are set to depart from Dubai International Airport on September 20, September 21, and September 24. All flights will be operated on Boeing 777 aircraft and will run in parallel to Emirates’ existing schedule.

Emirates has been flying to Saudi Arabia since 1989, servicing Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, and Dammam, with 67 flights a week. The airline was also the main sponsor of the King Salman Cup 2023 earlier this summer, celebrating its passion for football with the fanbase of the 16 top-tier regional clubs from across the Arab World.

