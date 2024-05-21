Dubai flights: DXB revises 2024 passenger target to 91 million, plans to break current traffic record

People queue at the check-in counter at the Dubai International Airport, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Dubai International (DXB) airport on Tuesday revised its forecast for 2024 to 91 million, surpassing its previous annual traffic record of 89.1 million in 2018, on the back of strong growth in aviation sector. The Airport previously expected 88 million passengers to pass through DXB in 2024.

“The robust growth trajectory at DXB continued in the first quarter of the year, with the hub recording some truly impressive numbers. Thanks in part to the proliferation of cities being added to our network by our home base carriers Emirates and flydubai, in recent months,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

DXB made a stellar start to the year by recording its busiest quarter in history.

“As Dubai emerges as a global leader for attracting talent, businesses, and tourists from across the globe, our focus remains on sustaining growth momentum and enhancing the overall airport experience for every guest passing through our terminals. With a strong start to Q2 and an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year, we have revised our forecast for the year to 91 million guests, surpassing our previous annual traffic record of 89.1 million in 2018,” he said.

In first quarter, Dubai International witnessed a significant surge in passenger numbers, with 23 million guests passing through its terminals, marking an 8.4 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. This growth underscores DXB's appeal to major markets and its contribution to Dubai’s prominence as an international destination for tourism and trade. Total passenger traffic for the quarter reached 23,052,060 guests, with January recording the highest traffic at 7.9 million guests.

Contribution to Dubai's economy

DXB drives Dubai's economic growth and tourism, with the city registering a 3.3 per cent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) valued at approximately Dh307.9 billion. The airport’s efficient handling of ever-increasing passenger traffic and high cargo volumes supports the Emirate’s diversified economy.

DXB serves as the main gateway to Dubai, supporting its growth and international brand. With connections to 256 destinations across 102 countries through 90 international carriers, DXB strengthens Dubai’s position as a global business and logistics hub.

