Dubai: Emirates' flights to Baghdad cancelled until December 14

Emirates flights to and from Baghdad are cancelled until and including December 14, 2024.
Customers transiting through Dubai with final destination Baghdad will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice, according to a travel update from the UAE's flag carrier.
Meanwhile, Emirates' partner airline, flydubai is operating flights to Baghdad. Customers who have confirmed bookings with final destination Baghdad on flydubai will be accepted for travel.
Passengers have been advised to regularly monitor flight status on flydubai.
Emirates' flights to and from Beirut are cancelled until and including December 31, 2024. Customers transiting through Dubai with final destination Beirut will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.
Some UAE expats rushed home, paying double for flight tickets back to Lebanon, hopeful after the news of a ceasefire, even though the truce, which came into effect on November 27, was violated a day after.
On November 28, Israeli tank fire hit six areas in southern Lebanon. Israeli military claimed the ceasefire was breached after what it called suspects, some in vehicles, arrived at several areas in the southern zone.
Emirates has advised passengers impacted by flight cancellations to contact Emirates in case of direct booking, or contact booking agents for alternative travel options. Customers must also ensure up-to-date contact details to receive updates, the airline added.
"We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and are in contact with relevant authorities regarding developments," the carrier said.
