Dubai: Emirates cancels, delays flights to and from Mauritius due to tropical cyclone

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 9:06 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 9:13 PM

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates on Monday announced flight delays and cancellations to and from Mauritius due to tropical cyclone Belal.

The airline announced that its flight EK 703 from Dubai to Mauritius scheduled for departure on January 15 has been delayed by 27 hours and it will now depart on January 16 at 1.30 pm UAE time and arrive in Mauritius at 8 pm local time.

In addition, its flight EK 704 from Mauritius to Dubai scheduled on January 15 is also delayed by 21 hours. It is now scheduled to depart from Mauritius on January 16 at 8 pm local time and arrive in Dubai on January 17 at 2.35 am UAE time.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Dubai-headquartered world’s largest international airline cancelled the EK 701 flight from Dubai to Mauritius on January 16 and the EK 702 flight from Mauritius to Dubai on January 16.

It said customers with onward connections to cancelled Mauritius flight EK701 on January 16 will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

Tropical cyclone Belal hit the French island of Reunion on Monday afternoon UAE time and it’s expected to affect nearby Mauritius, which is nearly 220 kilometres northeast of the island. Mauritius was also on high alert as a cyclone made its way through the southwestern Indian Ocean. It is expected to impact the southern part of the island either late on Monday or early Tuesday.

Emirates airline said it is monitoring the situation closely and aims to give customers as much notice as possible if there are any further changes.

“Affected customers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements. Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options,” it said.

On December 18, 2023, Emirates celebrated the 10th anniversary of its daily A380 service to Mauritius. In 2013, the island was the first A380 destination in Africa.

During 10 years, Emirates operated almost 12,000 flights to and from the exotic island, carrying more than 5 million passengers on the world’s largest commercial aircraft.

Top destinations and feeder markets for inbound and outbound travel relevant for Mauritius for Emirates include points in France, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Russia, Austria, Italy and Middle Eastern countries.

Earlier, Air Mauritius also announced the closure of Roland Garros Airport in Saint-Denis de La Réunion due to the cyclone and the cancellation of all its flights to and from Reunion until further notice.

ALSO READ: