Dubai-bound flight from India receives hoax plane hijack threat at Hyderabad airport

According to local police, an email was received by the Airport Operations Control Center alleging a passenger's plans to hijack the plane

By ANI Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM Last updated: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGI) in Hyderabad was subjected to a concerning security incident when authorities received a hoax flight hijack threat email.

According to the local police, an email was received by the Airport Operations Control Center (AOCC) alleging that a passenger planned to hijack a flight travelling from Air India in Hyderabad to Dubai.

Police and airport officials promptly responded to the situation, ensuring the safety of passengers and investigating the matter thoroughly.

Airport authorities conducted a thorough verification process and determined that the threat was unsubstantiated. Nevertheless, a case has been officially registered, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to trace the source of the hoax threat.

Inspector R Srinivas of the RGI Police Station commented on the situation, stating, "A mail has been received by an Airport authority AOCC alleging that one passenger is going to hijack a flight travelling from Air India Hyderabad to Dubai. We have verified it and it is not correct, anyhow, we have registered a case and the investigation is on."

"Action will be taken on the person who has sent the mail and it is being investigated. All the passengers were off-loaded, checked and sent on a different flight. As a precautionary measure, all passengers scheduled to board the flight in question were off-loaded, thoroughly screened, and subsequently accommodated on a different flight," added Srinivas.

The airport authorities, along with law enforcement agencies, worked swiftly to ensure the safety and security of all passengers and the airport premises.

