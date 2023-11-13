Dubai Airshow 2023: Tawazun signs Dh4.7 billion worth deals on first day

Crown Private School is global player's maiden acquisition in the UAE
Tawazun Council, the independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defence and security agencies to maximize value through acquisition systems, announced signing of 9 deals with local and international companies on day one of the Dubai Airshow 2023.
The announcement was made during a press conference held in the presence of Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi and Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, the official spokespersons of Tawazun Council, for the Dubai Airshow 2023.
Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi said that 4 contracts were signed by Tawazun Council on behalf of the Ministry of Defence with local companies, totaling Dh2.7 billion, including a contract with Halcon to procure ammunitions valued at Dh2.14 billion.
Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi announced the contracts Tawazun Council signed with international companies included 5 deals totaling Dh2 billion. This included a Dh1.62 billion contract with Chinese company Catic to procure an Air Show Aircraft and its Accessories.
Al Jaberi emphasized that the Dubai Airshow is an important strategic event in the aviation sector and its specialized industries, and is poised to bolster efforts in advanced solutions and technologies. The show aims to broaden the scope of exploring opportunities and to identify optimal investment prospects to support the knowledge-based national economy and sustainable development.
