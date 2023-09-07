Around 160 flights cancelled due to traffic restrictions as Delhi prepares to host G20 Summit

FILE - Air India aircrafts stand at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP

Around 160 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been cancelled due to the traffic restrictions imposed across India's capital in the wake of the upcoming G20 Summit. The Summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flights daily. On August 26, DIAL said it had received requests from airlines to cancel 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights during three days from September 8.

A spokesperson for DIAL also said that the airport is fully equipped with parking space for aircraft during the summit period. "So far, we have received requests for cancellation of approximately 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over 3 days, which is a mere 6 per cent of the normal domestic operations at Delhi Airport.

"The restrictions will not cause any impact on international flights. While we recognise that approximately 80 arrivals and 80 departures may be affected due to these cancellations, we are committed to working closely with airlines to minimise any inconvenience caused to passengers," said a DIAL spokesperson.

Meanwhile, several Indian airlines, such as Indigo, Vistara and Air India, offered passengers who were scheduled to travel on the given date a one-time waiver of applicable charges for rescheduling their flight bookings.

IndiGo today said passengers have been notified about flight cancellations at the Delhi airport. "Due to the G20 Summit 2023 taking place in New Delhi, IndiGo is offering one-time waivers for passengers travelling to and from Delhi between September 8 to 11, 2023," the airline said in a statement.

It did not provide details about the number of flights that are likely to be affected.

Air India also informed passengers of the cancellation and a one-time waiver of applicable charges if they wish to change their date of travel or flight. It added that only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable.

From special corridors to fountains

New lounge at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Meanwhile, the New Delhi airport is all set to welcome the guests and delegates of the G20 Summit, with facilities like the international ceremonial lounge, special immigration counters, waterfalls, expressive hoardings and illuminated G20 logos.

Global leaders such as US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and many others leaders will arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport to attend the summit on September 9 and 10 at Bharat Mandapam.

DIAL has prepared ceremonial lounges to receive the heads of state and other VIPs, and government officials. Special corridors have been prepared for the entry and exit of foreign dignitaries, aiming to ensure a seamless and exceptional experience.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said, “Many of the guests will be arriving at Air Force Station on the Palam side, there are many other Heads of State as well as other delegation members who are going to come at Terminal-3, we have made special arrangements for them. We have dedicated gates for these guests. We have also made sure that there is a dedicated corridor created for all these guests so that they can clear Immigration and Customs in a seamless manner. We have worked with different government agencies including Immigration and Customs to make sure that this is facilitated."

DIAL has installed illuminated G20 Logos at Terminal 3, enhancing the visual appeal both inside and outside the terminal. Informative Standees and Cutouts featuring information about the G20 Summit provide valuable insights to passengers, and have been strategically positioned. Messages related to the summit are also being showcased on the MATV system within the terminal.

DIAL has especially focused on terminal vicinity beautification. The airport approach road is now adorned with elegantly designed fountains, contributing to a pleasing and welcoming ambience.

