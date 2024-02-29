Air India fined Rs3 million over death of 80-year-old passenger due to lack of wheelchair

Saudi Tejoury strengthens regional presence with new regional headquarters in Dubai Investments Park
Air India penalised Rs3 million for not providing wheelchair assistance to an 80-year-old passenger who collapsed and died after walking from the plane to the terminal in Mumbai airport.
The incident occurred on February 12, upon the arrival of Air India flight AI-116 from New York. Patel, accompanied by his 76-year-old spouse, Narmadaben Patel, had booked two wheelchairs for assistance. However, upon disembarkation, only one wheelchair was available, leaving Patel to walk alongside his wife, who was aided by the lone wheelchair.
An advisory has also been issued to all airlines to ensure that an adequate number of wheelchairs are available for passengers who require assistance while embarking or disembarking from the aircraft during their journey.
A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official informed that the matter was examined and a Show Cause Notice was issued to Air India for not complying with rules relating to assistance provided to persons with disability and/or persons with reduced mobility.
Accordingly, a financial penalty of Rs3 million has been imposed on Air India as per Aircraft Rules, 1937.
Air India submitted its response on February 20, 2024, in which the airline informed that the elderly passenger opted to walk alongside his wife, who was also in a wheelchair, rather than wait for another wheelchair.
The DGCA said that the airline failed to show compliance with the CAR as it did not provide wheelchair to the elderly passenger.
Further, Air India did not inform about any action taken by the airline against the erring employee(s), and the airline also failed to submit any corrective actions taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.
