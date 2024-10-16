Air India Express flight escorted by fighter jets after latest bomb threat

Singapore deployed two air force F-15 jets to keep the plane 'away from populated areas'
Singapore on Tuesday scrambled fighter jets to escort an Air India Express plane after an e-mail warning about a possible bomb on board, the city-state's defence minister said.
"Air India Express received an e-mail that there was a bomb on board flight AXB684 that was bound for Singapore," Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post.
He said two air force F-15 jets were deployed to escort the jet "away from populated areas" before it landed safely at Changi Airport in the late evening.
"Our Ground Based Air Defence systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were also activated. Once on the ground, the plane was handed to the airport police," Ng added.
Investigations are underway, he said.
The police said "no threat items were found" on board the plane after completing security checks, adding that investigations were ongoing.
"The police take security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those who intentionally cause public alarm," it said in an e-mailed statement.
Air India did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But it said on social media that another of its flights bound for Chicago was diverted to Canada as a precautionary measure on Tuesday following a security threat posted online.
"Air India notes that it, and other local airlines, have been subject to a number of threats in recent days. Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously," it said.
Air India Express is a budget subsidiary of Indian flag carrier Air India.
