Air Arabia expands European network with new flights to Warsaw

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 1:12 PM

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's largest low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of new direct flights between Sharjah and Warsaw, Poland.

Beginning on December 20, 2024, Air Arabia will offer five weekly non-stop flights on Airbus A321 aircraft, connecting Sharjah International Airport and Warsaw Chopin Airport. This marks Warsaw as the second city in Poland served by Air Arabia, following Krakow.

The new route highlights the airline's commitment to expanding its European reach and providing more travel options for both leisure and business passengers. The flights can be booked via the airline's website, call centre, or travel agencies.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, commented, "We are glad to further expand our presence in the European market with the addition of Warsaw to our network. As the second city we serve in Poland after Krakow, this new service provides our customers with a seamless connection from Sharjah to a city celebrated for its rich history and vibrant culture.

"The launch of non-stop flights to Warsaw underscores our commitment to continuously creating opportunities for both leisure and business travellers. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard as they explore the marvelous city of Warsaw."