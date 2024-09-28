Abu Dhabi: Zayed International Airport runway reopens after rehabilitation project

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 9:08 PM

Abu Dhabi Airports on Saturday announced the early reopening of Zayed International Airport’s (AUH) Northern Runway (13L/31R), which is now fully operational for arrivals and departures, following a successful rehabilitation project.

The Northern Runway Rehabilitation project delivered a series of significant enhancements. Beyond the reinforcement and resurfacing of the runway with 210,000 tonnes of asphalt to ensure durability and resilience, the project saw major technological advancements. These include a new, redundant ground visibility monitoring system for enhanced safety, a cutting-edge Instrument Landing System (ILS) for improved operational precision, and the replacement of over 1,200 energy-intensive halogen airfield lights with environmentally friendly LED technology.

This transition to LED lighting exemplifies Abu Dhabi Airports' dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility, while the upgrades to critical navigational aids like the ILS and Runway Visual Range (RVR) systems bolster both the safety and efficiency of aircraft operations, especially during periods of inclement weather.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, said: “The successful completion of the North Runway Rehabilitation Project at Zayed International Airport reflects not only the strategic foresight of Abu Dhabi Airports but also the UAE’s dedication to innovation and sustainable growth in the aviation sector. This project reaffirms our commitment to enhancing the global standing of UAE airports, in line with both the GCAA and national vision for long-term prosperity.”