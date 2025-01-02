Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways opens US pre-clearance lounge at Zayed International Airport

Etihad Airways opened its new US pre-clearance lounge at Zayed International Airport on December 30 to enhance the travel experience for passengers flying to the United States.

Located steps away from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) pre-clearance facility, the new lounge provides eligible guests with a space to unwind after completing their US entry formalities and before boarding their flight.

The lounge offers a selection of beverages and light dining options. Select flights offer the convenience of direct boarding from the lounge.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"This new lounge marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our guests," said John Wright, chief operations & guest officer at Etihad Airways.

"By combining our premium lounge service with the convenience of US pre-clearance, we're offering our guests an elevated journey through Abu Dhabi before they even board their flight. Zayed International is the only Middle East hub to offer this time-saving service."