Abu Dhabi airport announces reduced parking fees for summer

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 12:09 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 1:14 PM

Flying out of Abu Dhabi for Eid Al Adha or summer holidays? Those leaving their cars at the fully covered parking area of Zayed International Airport (AUH) for a few days can get discounted rates, it was announced on Saturday.

The reduced rates are as follows:

2-3 days: Dh225

4-7days: Dh325

8-14 days: Dh400

This parking area at Terminal A is just two minutes away from departures. Slots should be pre-booked online, the airport said.

Standard parking rates at AUH start Dh15 for 6 to 15 minutes. Those leaving their cars for 24 hours have to pay Dh125 and Dh100 for each additional day.