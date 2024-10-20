12 Indian aircraft receive security alerts; airlines working with authorities

Twelve Indian airlines reported security 'situations' on board on Sunday, according to ANI as the airlines released statements. Six alerts were received by IndiGo, with the other six by Akasa Air.

IndiGo said in all the statements that it was aware of a 'situation' on the respective flights.

It further added that it was working closely with relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines.

The six flights are:

Flight 6E 58 operating from Jeddah to Mumbai

Flight 6E 87 operating from Kozhikode to Dammam

Flight 6E 11 operating from Delhi to Istanbul

Flight 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul

Flight 6E 133 operating from Pune to Jodhpur

Flight 6E 112 operating from Goa to Ahmedabad

The airline emphasised that the 'safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority'.

On the other hands, Akasa Air's Emergency Response team was immediately activated and initiated all standard operating procedures, including informing regulatory authorities and monitoring the situation in real-time, the airline said in its statement.

The flights that received the threats were:

QP 1102 flying from Ahmedabad to Mumbai

QP 1378 flying from Delhi to Goa

QP 1385 flying from Mumbai to Bagdogra

QP 1406 flying from Delhi to Hyderabad

QP 1519 flying from Kochi to Mumbai

QP 1526 flying from Lucknow to Mumbai

As per the airline, all captains and crew members of respective flights followed the required emergency procedures and prescribed safety and security protocols in coordination with local authorities.

The needs of passengers were addressed, including refreshments. Furthermore, the aircraft were inspected and after thorough procedures they were 'released for operations'.

On Saturday, ten hoax bomb threats were received by multiple airlines. Five hoax bomb threats were received by Spice jet and five more were received by Air Asia. This included an Air India flight from Dubai to Jaipur with 189 passengers on board.

More than 70 fake bomb threats have been made against flights operated by multiple Indian airlines this week, Indian media reported Sunday, sparking fear among passengers and global delays.

New Delhi's civil aviation authorities have not said how many threats have been received in the past week, but the Times of India and broadcaster News18 reported more than 70 hoaxes targeting both domestic and international flights since October 13.