US authorities have announced on Monday that they are opening a probe into 1.4 million Honda 7267.T vehicles after reports of serious engine issues.

Honda in November 2023 recalled 249,000 vehicles in the United States with a 3.5 litere V6 engine after the Japanese automaker said a manufacturing defect in the engine crankshaft could cause the connecting rod bearing to prematurely wear and seize, leading to engine failure.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA ) said it has 173 reports of the issue in various Honda and Acura vehicles from the 2016-2020 model years.

