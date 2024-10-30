Toyota to get Suzuki's first-ever EV as partnership expands

Photo: Reuters

Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor's Indian unit will supply its first-ever electric vehicle to Toyota Motor, the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday, in a move that marks their first collaboration on green vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki, which is majority-owned by Suzuki Motor, will begin production of the EV from spring 2025 in its plant in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki climbed about 4 per cent to trade near the session's high after the announcement.

The platform for the EV was jointly developed by Suzuki, Toyota and Daihatsu Motor, according to the statement. The green vehicle has been developed by Suzuki.

"We would like to learn from each other's strengths, compete, and further joint efforts based on a multi-pathway approach," Toyota President Koji Sato said.

Suzuki and Toyota have previously collaborated on developing combustion fuel and hybrid vehicles, but not EVs.

The move also cements India as an EV hub for Suzuki, which plans to invest more than a billion dollars in India, its biggest market outside of Japan.

Neither Suzuki nor Toyota's Indian units sell EVs in the country.