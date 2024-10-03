Tesla recalls more than 27,000 Cybertrucks to fix rear-view camera delay

A Tesla Cybertruck is pictured parked in the Manhattan borough of New York City. — Reuters file

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 3:36 PM

Tesla said on Thursday it would recall more than 27,000 Cybertrucks due to delayed rear-view camera images that could impair driver visibility and increase crash risks, adding that a software update would resolve the issue.

The recall affects most Cybertrucks in the U.S. and is the biggest one for the electric truck. Tesla had issued a recall in April to fix a loose accelerator pedal pad and another in June over issues with windshield wipers and exterior trim.

The electric-vehicle maker started deliveries of the Cybertruck in November 2023, after a two-year delay due to production problems and battery-supply constraints. Tesla has not disclosed Cybertruck production or delivery numbers so far.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched the Blade Runner-inspired truck to refresh the company's aging lineup amid slowing EV demand.

Issues with the model are closely watched by investors due to the resources Tesla has invested in its development. The automaker said on Thursday that the Cybertruck's system in the affected vehicles might not complete a shutdown process before it is commanded to boot up, resulting in a delay in displaying the rear-view image. The image may not appear within two seconds of placing the vehicle in reverse, and the display may appear blank for up to six to eight seconds when the vehicle is shifted into reverse, Tesla said in a report with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The company said it identified the issue early last month, and all Cybertrucks currently in production have received the software fix.