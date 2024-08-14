Swedish EV maker Polestar starts US production, avoiding heavy tariffs

Yes Bank was restructured by the RBI in March 2020 with the help of a consortium of local banks after its financial health deteriorated
Swedish electric-vehicle (EV) maker Polestar moved one step further in avoiding major tariffs imposed on Chinese-made cars on Wednesday when the automaker said it began production of its Polestar 3 SUV in the United States.
Steep tariffs recently imposed by US and Europe on cars made in China have prompted many automakers to speed up plans to move parts of their production to other countries.
Polestar, majority owned by China's Geely, has been manufacturing its vehicles in China and exporting to overseas markets. The Polestar 3, made in Volvo's US plant in South Carolina, will be sold to customers in the US and Europe.
"If you look at the bulk of volume that we will produce of Polestar 3, of course, the majority of that volume will be here coming out of the South Carolina factory," chief executive Thomas Ingenlath said on Tuesday.
Production at the plant was expected to reach full volume in two months, he said, but declined to disclose Polestar's capacity at the facility. Deliveries to US customers from the plant will begin next month followed by deliveries to Europe, Ingenlath added.
Polestar sold 3,555 Polestar 2 sedans, its first battery powered car, in the US during the first half of the year, according to Kelley Blue Book estimates.
The company also plans to build its Polestar 4 SUV coupes at a South Korean plant of Renault Korea, part owned by Geely, in the second half of 2024 for Europe and the US. Until then, deliveries in the US, expected to start later this year, will attract tariffs.
The US and South Korea production have been part of Polestar's plan for some time to spread out where it makes its cars.
Production in Europe has also been part of its ambition. Ingenlath said that the company hope to partner with an automaker to produce its cars in the region in the next three to five years, similar to its existing partnership with Volvo and Renault.
The transition to US production comes as high interest rates to tackle inflation have soured consumer appetite for EVs, prompting companies, including market leader Tesla, to slash prices and leading to job cuts and delayed production plans.
Going ahead, Polestar, which cut jobs earlier this year, will focus on reducing the cost of materials and logistics, and increase efficiency to reign in costs in order to push cash flow to break even in 2025, Ingenlath said.
Yes Bank was restructured by the RBI in March 2020 with the help of a consortium of local banks after its financial health deteriorated
Wages still rising faster than BoE would like; real pay grows at fastest rate in three years; investors trim bets on rate cut as job market resilient
Jump in prices for electric car leases comes as cuts in subsidies for new EVs in key markets are hitting sales
Oil prices eased after a 3% jump on Monday as investors kept a wary eye on the risk of a widening conflict in the Middle East
The airline achieves a turnover of Dh1.65 billion, marking a 19 per cent increase compared to the second quarter of last year
Dubai’s GDP exceeds Dh115 billion in the first quarter of 2024 with its economy growing at 3.2% compared to the same period in 2023
The total approved applications were 23,340, valued at Dh1.54 billion, by the end of the first half of 2023
China’s investments in the UAE grew 16% to $1.3 billion last year, accounting for 60% of the total value of China’s investments in Arab countries