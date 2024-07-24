Seez boosts portfolio as business grows

Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operations officer of Seez

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 2:53 PM

From operating a marketplace that facilitated sales for car dealerships, Seez has since evolved and developed a wide range of digital products and solutions for the automotive industry.

Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operations officer of Seez, says, “This strategic shift leverages the extensive data we have gathered from our marketplace experience, thus enabling us to provide dealerships with comprehensive suite of solutions that streamline the entire sales process, enhance the customer experience and optimize dealership operations.”

Evolving industry landscape - when people think of artificial intelligence (AI) in the automotive world, they usually conjure images of self-driving cars on the road. Beyond this application, AI is actually present in almost all aspects of the industry — from research and development to manufacturing to sales and marketing.

For example, with the help of AI tools, automotive experts can improve how cars and their components are designed. In manufacturing plants, AI has also been used to actually build cars as well as improve vehicle safety and performance.

Even retailers benefit substantially from AI-powered solutions, which can be used in marketing, sales, and inventory management.

According to Future Market Insights, AI in the automotive market held a share of $9.3 billion in 2023. It’s expected to hit a value of $744.39 billion by 2033. Meanwhile, Markets and Markets has a more modest estimate, with the automotive AI market growing from $2.3 billion in 2022 to $7 billion by 2027.

Moving forward, expect AI to further help foster innovation in the automotive industry in the years to come.

Innovative digital solutions - in response to the constantly changing dynamics of the automotive industry, Seez has developed a suite of digital solutions that are enabling car dealers to keep up with the impact of the changes in the sector.

“The increasing level of digitization at dealerships, and the openness of customers to complete big parts of their purchase journey online, are enabling further innovations in the industry with the help of AI, Big Data and Machine Learning. Leveraging these tech tools, we are seeing massive transformations occurring – from how customers are making car comparisons to help with their buying decisions, to dealers engaging existing and potential customers in a much more efficient and effective way to enhance engagement and customer service,” Kabrit added.

Among the solutions Seez has introduced following its shift from a marketplace platform include SeezClick, which transforms simple dealer websites into transactional platforms that enable customers to purchase cars in a few clicks. In addition, various integrations are available, such as financing and insurance integration, to make the online purchasing process truly seamless. Dealers can also personalize the buying flow to suit their branding.

Meanwhile, SeezPad is a solution that offers car sales teams a unified ecosystem. It can connect all the systems being used to eliminate data silos and multiple sign-on. In particular, SeezPad can integrate with popular CRM systems like HubSpot and Salesforce for efficient lead management and with Autovision for streamlined invoicing processes. It’s also compatible with various document management solutions such as CDK Global, DocuSign, and AutoIT. It also works with dealer management systems like Infinity DMS and Keyloop and integrates with finance partners such as Santander. Another innovative solution from Seez that is powering success in car dealership is SeezBoost, an AI-powered service that helps auto dealers drive their marketing efforts with proven effective tools and results. SeezBoost generates dynamic ads based on inventory, provides personalized recommendations, offers A/B testing, and analytical tools. By leveraging AI and advanced digital marketing strategies, SeezBoost enhances dealerships’ online presence, which leads to better traffic, enhanced customer engagement and, ultimately, sales. To further boost dealer operations, Seez added SeezNitro to its suite of services which offers AI-powered analytics. It can help identify the optimal selling price, evaluate inventory appeal against competitors, and predict the residual value of cars, among other things. This tool benefits not just dealers but also insurance and finance companies. The startup’s newest offering is Seezar, a GPT-powered chatbot that leverages AI insights for marketing, personalized recommendations, and improved customer support. Looking ahead - Seez is currently in the middle of an international expansion, onboarding a growing number of dealers in the UAE and Qatar with a pipeline of potential new agreements elsewhere in the Middle East. It also recently signed ATG, the UK’s leading automotive omnichannel retailing services provider, and is piloting Seezar among select dealer members.

Kabrit says Seez is now making headway in doing product introductions across other European markets.