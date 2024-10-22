Hyundai Motor India drops 7% on debut after country's biggest IPO

From left: Hyundai Motor India managing director Unsoo Kim, Hyundai Motor Group president and CEO Jaehoon Chang, executive chair Euisun Chung and India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) managing director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan attend the listing ceremony of Hyundai Motor India for its initial public offering (IPO) at the NSE in Mumbai on Tuesday. — AFP

Hyundai Motor India shares fell 7.2 per cent on their market debut on Tuesday after retail investors gave a lukewarm reception to the country’s biggest ever initial public offering (IPO) amid concerns about a lofty valuation and an auto industry slowdown.

The stock listed at 1,934 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, below its offer price of Rs1,960, and fell as much as 7.6 per cent before closing at Rs1,819.60. That valued the company at Rs1.48 trillion ($17.6 billion).

Hyundai, India’s No. 2 carmaker with a market share of 15 per cent, was targeting a valuation of $19 billion via the offering.

The record $3.3-billion IPO was oversubscribed more than two-fold last week, led largely by institutional investors. But concerns the price of the shares was set too high compared to future earnings deterred retail investors who worried they would not be able to make gains on the listing.

Including Hyundai, seven of India’s 10 biggest IPOs have seen share price falls on their first days of trading, according to Dealogic. Losses have ranged from five per cent to 27 per cent, the data showed.

Analysts said Hyundai’s weak debut reflected a high valuation, near-term weakness in car sales, and an increase in the royalty rate paid by the company to its South Korean parent.

“Hyundai’s issue has been stiffly priced and that seems to be weighing down on its listing as well,” said Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research. “Besides, the volumes seen so far are driven only by institutional investors, and is rather poor for an IPO of Hyundai’s size.”

The Mumbai listing is Hyundai Motor’s first outside South Korea. The IPO was the world’s second-largest this year.

“Price, of course, will always be determined by the investors,” Hyundai India’s Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg told reporters, when asked about the market reaction. He also dismissed concerns over the royalty rate increase to 3.5 per cent from 2.5 per cent, terming it “in-line with market benchmark”.

While Hyundai’s market valuation is much lower than Indian sector leader Maruti Suzuki’s $45 billion, analysts point to a narrower gap in their price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios.

The IPO valued Hyundai at 26 times its earnings for the fiscal year ended March, not far off Maruti’s multiple of 29.

Industry slowdown

Shares of Indian rivals have also slipped in recent weeks as car sales slow after two years of record highs, with customers delaying purchases amid stubborn inflation.

Hyundai’s sales in India in April-September fell 2.6 per cent from the same time a year earlier, while overall car sales rose just 0.5 per cent, according to the latest industry data. Garg, however, said the recent slowdown was “nothing to worry too much” over, attributing it to seasonality, and he expects the industry to rebound. Maruti’s shares fell 2.1 per cent on the day, while Tata Motors dropped 2.6 per cent, with the Nifty Auto index down 2.5 per cent. Hyundai Motor plans to use proceeds from the sale of a 17.5 per cent stake in the Indian unit to invest in research and launch new products as it competes with Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra . “We shall leverage our deep understanding of consumer preferences to successfully expand our passenger vehicle portfolio,” Garg said at the listing ceremony. Long-term bet Some major brokerages see long-term value in the stock. Nomura started coverage of Hyundai with a “buy” rating and price target of Rs2,472. The brokerage said it liked the large number of SUVs in Hyundai’s product range, which accounted for 67 per cent of sales in the April-June quarter.

Macquarie analysts began coverage with an “outperform” rating and price target of Rs2,235, saying Hyundai’s focus on SUVs commanded a P/E premium.