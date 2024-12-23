Honda, Nissan aim to merge by 2026 in historic pivot

From left: Makoto Uchida, President and CEO of Nissan motor corporation; Toshihiro Mibe, President and Representative Executive Officer of Honda; and Takao Kato, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors — AFP

Honda and Nissan are in talks to merge by 2026, they said on Monday, a historic pivot for Japan's auto industry that underlines the threat Chinese EV makers now pose to the world's long-dominant legacy car makers.

The tie-up would create the world's third-largest auto group by vehicle sales after Toyota and Volkswagen .

It would also give the two companies scale and a chance to share resources in the face of intense competition from Tesla and more nimble Chinese rivals, such as BYD.

The merger of Honda, Japan's second-largest automaker, with Nissan, its No. 3, would be the biggest reshaping in the global auto industry since Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA merged in 2021 to create Stellantis in a $52-billion deal.

Smaller Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan is top shareholder, was also considering joining and would make a decision by the end of January, the companies said.

The chief executives of all three held a joint press conference in Tokyo.

"The rise of Chinese automakers and new players has changed the car industry quite a lot," said Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe, citing technological trends of electrification and autonomous driving. "We have to build up capabilities to fight with them by 2030, otherwise we'll be beaten."

The two companies would aim for combined sales of 30 trillion yen ($191 billion) and operating profit of more than 3 trillion yen through the potential merger, they said.

They aimed to wrap up talks around June 2025 before setting up a holding company by August 2026, when shares of both companies would be delisted.

Honda, which has a market capitalisation of more than $40 billion, roughly four times that of Nissan, will appoint the majority of the company's board, they said.

Combining with Mitsubishi Motors would take the Japanese group's global sales to more than eight million cars. The current No. 3 is South Korea's Hyundai and Kia.

Honda and Nissan have been exploring ways to bolster their partnership, including a merger, Reuters reported last week.

In March, both said they were considering co-operation on electrification and software development. They widened the collaboration to Mitsubishi Motors in August.

Last month, Nissan announced a plan to cut 9,000 jobs and 20 per cent of its global production capacity after sales plunged in the key China and U.S. markets.

Honda also reported worse-than-expected earnings due to a China sales slump, although solid motorcycle and hybrid car businesses helped it secure a relatively stable financial base.

"This is not a rescue of Nissan," however, Honda's Mibe said, adding that Nissan's business turnaround was a "prerequisite" for the merger.