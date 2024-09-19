Germany considering ways to support VW, economy minister says

Today, the country's non-oil sector accounts for about 74 per cent of the total GDP
Germany's government was considering ways to support Volkswagen, German economy minister and vice-chancellor Robert Habeck said on Thursday when asked about the threat of job cuts at the country's largest carmaker.
Volkswagen said this month it needed to cut costs significantly at its namesake brand in Germany, citing high costs, low productivity and fierce competition.
"VW is of central importance to Germany," Habeck told reporters. The minister will visit a VW plant in the city of Emden on Friday.
Habeck declined to comment on a report in German monthly "manager magazin," which said that some within the company reckon the group's German workforce would have to come down by 30,000 over the mid-term, or about 10% of the Volkswagen Group's total German workforce. It did not cite sources.
That number, which has been frequently cited in the past with regard to potential job reductions at Volkswagen in Germany, "has no basis whatsoever and is simply nonsense", a spokesman for the carmaker's works council said.
Management and unions are set to start negotiations next week on replacing long-standing wage agreements that Volkswagen cancelled earlier this month along with threats to close plants in Germany for the first time in history.
Today, the country's non-oil sector accounts for about 74 per cent of the total GDP
The yellow metal has lost Dh2.5 since Monday
Investors are advised to deal with only SEBI registered mutual funds
The first centre will bring together academic researchers and practitioners from the private sector to develop and share best practices in responsible AI
The UAE has already signed CEPA with major trading partners such as India, Israel, Chile, Colombia, Turkey, Indonesia, Georgia and Cambodia
New developments hold key to the future of work, expert says
A year-on-year (YoY) increase of 20.2 per cent, or Dh135 billion, was recorded
Course offers training in English language, interviewing skills, resume writing, and job search tips