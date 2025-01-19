Galadari announces exclusive partnership with Moto Morini for GCC Region

From left: Ahmed Farag, Brand Manager at Galadari Powersports; Ethan, Director of Sales, Moto Morini; and Axel Dreyer, CEO of Galadari Motors.

Galadari Brothers, a leading player in the power sports industry, has announced its acquisition of the prestigious Italian motorcycle brand, Moto Morini, as part of its expanding portfolio.

With this strategic move, Galadari becomes the official sole distributor of Moto Morini motorcycles across the entire GCC region.

With a legacy spanning over 85 years, Moto Morini is celebrated for its Italian craftsmanship and innovative engineering. Their motorcycles seamlessly combine high-performance capabilities with premium quality, all at competitive prices.

The addition of Moto Morini to Galadari’s portfolio represents a significant step in strengthening the group’s presence in the motorcycle market and addressing the growing demand for premium motorcycles. Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari said: “Moto Morini represents a rich heritage of craftsmanship and a relentless pursuit of innovation, making it a perfect addition to Galadari’s portfolio. This acquisition marks a pivotal step in our strategy to lead the power sports industry, further diversifying our offering of world-class brands. Moto Morini’s distinguished legacy and exceptional value align perfectly with our vision to deliver exceptional, high-quality offerings to our customers. We are honoured to play a role in expanding Moto Morini’s legacy across the GCC region.” Partnering with Moto Morini is a remarkable step forward in our mission to provide the best and most diverse range of motorcycles to our customers,” said Axel Dreyer, CEO of Galadari Motors. “This partnership not only strengthens our portfolio but also reaffirms our commitment to bringing top-tier brands that combine innovation, performance, and affordability to the GCC market. We are excited to represent such a distinguished brand and look forward to a successful journey together.”

“Moto Morini’s addition is a game-changer for us,” said Ahmed Farag, Brand Manager at Galadari Powersports. “With its unmatched heritage, impeccable design, and strong value proposition, Moto Morini will appeal to both professional riders and new riders. We are confident this brand will strengthen our market presence and drive growth across the region.”