E-buses delivered to Integrated Transport Centre Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 10:00 PM

Al Khoory Automobiles, a leading UAE-based distributor of Subaru, Yutong and King Long vehicles, has announced a strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre.

As part of the partnership, Al Khoory Automobiles is delivering Yutong green buses to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) that aims to deploy the new energy vehicles under its Green Bus Assessment (GBA) programme launched earlier this year. This is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to reduce carbon emission and help the UAE achieve its Net Zero target by 2050.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), nearly 66,000 electric buses and 60,000 medium- and heavy-duty trucks were sold worldwide in 2022, representing about 4.5 percent of all bus sales and 1.2 percent of truck sales worldwide. China continues to dominate production and sales of electric (and fuel cell) trucks and buses. In 2022, more than 54,000 electric buses and 52,000 electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks were sold in China, representing 18 percent and 4 percent of total sales in China and about 80 percent and 85 percent of global sales, respectively.

Yutong, a major supplier of buses and coaches that specialises in electric and hydrogen-fuelled buses, sold 30,198 coaches in 2022, including 12,414 green energy buses. It has so far sold 170,000 new energy buses and has become one of the largest global suppliers of electric buses. Established in China in 1993, Yutong Bus Co. is a pioneer in green buses and currently has 15 percent of the global and 28 percent of the Chinese market share. It is the largest bus manufacturer in China.

Al Khoory Automobiles, a member of the Al Khoory Group of Companies has been the exclusive distributors of Yutong buses in the UAE for the last 20 years and had earlier received an Outstanding Performance Award from Yutong for 2022.

Al Khoory Automobiles has five decades of vast experience in the automotive industry and are committed to provide impeccable after-sales service to all their customers. Offering customised transportation options, Al Khoory Automobiles aims to position itself as an ideal mobility solution provider in the UAE.

Hamed MT Khoory, Director of Al Khoory Group, says, “Our partnership with Abu Dhabi ITC reflects our strong commitment to the UAE’s Green Energy Vision and Sustainability and we are extremely happy to be part of the ITC’s Green Bus Assessment (GBA) programme in this Year of Sustainability.

“This partnership and the delivery of the electric buses takes place at a time when the UAE hosts more than 150 countries at the COP28 Summit. Our partnership with ITC and other government and private entities is aimed at reducing carbon emission and help the UAE to achieve its Net Zero target ahead of 2050 – before many other countries – thanks to the pro-active measures undertaken by the authorities.”

“Yutong is an ideal choice for this partnership and we are happy to be able to support this vision.”

Tharun Divakaran, Senior Manager- Public Transport Sector, Yutong Middle East stated, “Yutong is proud to launch their electric buses in the UAE, in line with the country’s zero-emission plan and long-term vision. The new Yutong electric buses have several cutting-edge technologies for the improvement of local environment and air quality. They are also equipped with an impressive drive system and the most advanced safety and noise reduction technology that will bring a more comfortable and greener travel experience in the UAE.”

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi had earlier unveiled its Green Buses Capacity Building Programme that were carried out in partnership with leading hydrogen-fueled and electric bus experts from South Korea and China.

The programme also provides the opportunity to exchange knowledge with international technical experts. It will qualify UAE employees to lead the planning and operations procedures of hydrogen-fueled and electric buses and their infrastructure. It intends to advance the development and localization of innovative solutions dedicated to enhancing the public transport system in Abu Dhabi.