Decarbonising mobility: The rise of electric vehicles in fleet services

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 2:42 PM

Transportation is a significant contributor to global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, with on-road two- and three-wheeled vehicles and light-duty cars accounting for nearly half of these emissions. To combat this environmental challenge, governments worldwide have set ambitious targets to phase out internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2050, transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs). Consequently, EVs are already displacing 1.5 million barrels of daily oil demand, marking a pivotal shift in the automotive industry’s landscape.

The economic advantages of EVs in fleet vehicles are driving a growing trend towards their adoption. Factors such as reduced running costs, extended motor lifespan, and operational efficiency contribute to this shift. Moreover, the environmental benefits of lower carbon emissions align with sustainability goals, amplifying the market potential, particularly in regions like the Middle East and Africa.

Amidst this transition, mobility service fleets are emerging as crucial players in the decarbonization narrative. The exponential growth projected in ride-hailing fleets alone, from 18 million vehicles in 2020 to an estimated 35 million by 2025, underscores the sector’s significance. Recognising their impact, mobility service providers are committing to reducing emissions, with electric vehicles (EVs) becoming the preferred choice for ride-hailing platforms like BluSmart, an Indian startup, who has been actively exploring the UAE market.

BluSmart, India’s first and largest born-electric, full stack, vertically integrated eMobility ride hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network, exemplifies the future of electric mobility, offering consumer and driver-centric EV solutions powered by proprietary technology. With a vertically integrated business model and a focus on creating the world’s largest EV ride-hailing service and charging infrastructure network, BluSmart aims to ‘Decarbonise Mobility at Scale” and is at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution.

Should BluSmart decide to launch in the UAE, its mission is aligned seamlessly with the UAE government’s vision for decarbonising mobility and will look to play a pivotal role in the EV landscape of UAE. The UAE is aiming to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and a goal to increase the share of EV’s to 50% by 2050.

BluSmart’s success in India, with over 7,000 EVs operating in Delhi, Gurgaon and Bangalore has completed over 12.5 million all-electric trips, having covered 410 million clean kms, saving 30 million kgs of CO2, since inception in 2019. This underscores its leadership in sustainable mobility. BluSmart also owns and operates 4,400 EV Chargers across its 36 EV Charging superhubs spread across 1.5 million sq. ft. in densely populated megacities of Delhi, Gurgaon and Bangalore. BluSmart’s EV Charging Superhubs, now also sources green power from Tata Power as part of the multi-year power purchase agreement (PPA) between the two companies making BluSmart a 100% emission-free company.

Despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, BluSmart remains dedicated to enhancing its EV ride-hailing technology and expanding its footprint. With its increasing fleet of EV’s, and reliable and chaffeured experience, BluSmart is poised to transform the mobility landscape in the UAE and beyond.

The UAE government’s emphasis on smart mobility, exemplified by initiatives like Expo 2020 in Dubai and the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry cluster in Abu Dhabi, underscores the conducive environment for EV adoption and collaboration between public and private sectors.

As the world accelerates towards a greener future, the role of electric vehicles in fleet services becomes increasingly pivotal. BluSmart’s commitment to sustainable mobility, coupled with supportive government policies and industry collaboration, sets the stage for a transformative shift towards decarbonised transportation.

BluSmart’s forthcoming international expansion strategy is generating considerable excitement and speculation and we are confident that their decision to expand will not only influence the future of transportation but also motivate global sustainability initiatives.