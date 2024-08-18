China's BYD plans car plant in Karachi as part of Pakistan entry

Dubai ranks second only to New York City in terms of consumer expenditure
Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD (002594.SZ) on Saturday announced plans to open a car production plant in Pakistan, where it will also start selling three models through a partnership with Mega Motors.
BYD is the first major new electric vehicle (NEV) entrant in the Pakistani market, where there is a lack of charging infrastructure.
"Our entry into the Pakistani market is not just about bringing advanced vehicles to consumers," said Liu Xueliang, BYD's general manager for Asia Pacific.
"It's about driving a broader vision of environmental responsibility and technological innovation."
BYD also plans to open three "flagship stores and experience centres" in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, the company said at a launch event in Lahore, adding it plans to start selling two SUV models and a sedan from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Mega Motors is a unit of Pakistan's largest private utility Hub Power Co Ltd, known as Hubco.
"We will establish Pakistan's first NEV assembly plant... dedicated to producing BYD's cutting-edge new energy vehicles," said Hubco Chief Executive Kamran Kamal, who described the deal as a "landmark investment".
The new plant will begin operations in 2026, Kamal told Reuters.
Hubco will setup fast-charging stations across major cities, motorways and highways to enhance Pakistan's charging infrastructure.
