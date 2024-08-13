BluSmart crosses 1,500 electric trips in UAE since launch

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 10:20 PM

BluSmart, UAE’s first all electric full-stack, chauffeured premium limousine service announced a significant milestone completing over 1500 electric trips in a short span since its launch in the UAE. Since June 1, BluSmart has rapidly gained traction, underscoring its commitment to providing sustainable, efficient, and high-quality transportation solutions.

BluSmart is decarbonizing, electrifying & revolutionizing mobility at scale. The premium BluSmart Audi e-tron EV fleet has completed 24,000 clean kilometres and saved over 2.3 tonnes of CO2 emissions since its launch, reinforcing its mission to reduce the carbon footprint and promote green mobility in the UAE.It has significantly elevated the customer experience and has been rated 4.95/5 on iOS & android.